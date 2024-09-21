Name Image Likeness

NIL Store Launches Jersey Collection for Women's Basketball Legends

Angel Reese, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum among stars represented

Michael Ehrlich

Angel Reese (10) shows Iowa Caitlin Clark her ring finger during the final seconds of the women's 2023 NCAA Tournament national championship game.
Angel Reese (10) shows Iowa Caitlin Clark her ring finger during the final seconds of the women's 2023 NCAA Tournament national championship game. / Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campus Ink's NIL Store is the leader in creating officially licensed NIL merchandise - from jerseys to hoodies and everything in between - for student-athletes across the country and now the Mark Cuban-backed brand is turning back the clock to highlight a who's who of women's basketball legends.

In partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), the NIL Store has released a "LEGACY COLLECTION" for 10 former college - now WNBA - superstars including the likes of Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum and recent NCAA forces Angel Reese and Kate Martin, who are wrapping up their rookie seasons in the W.

The collection features name and number college jerseys from a National Championship, Player of the Year and All-American roster featuring:

  • Kahleah Copper - Rutgers
  • Aaliyah Edwards - UConn
  • Liz Kitley - Virginia Tech
  • Kate Martin - Iowa
  • Nika Mühl - UConn
  • Kelsey Plum - Washington
  • Angel Reese - LSU
  • Breanna Stewart - UConn
  • Diana Taurasi - UConn
  • Alyssa Thomas - Maryland

"The NIL Store is thrilled to collaborate with the WNBPA to create this exclusive collection that continues to support the growth of women’s basketball,” said NIL Store Vice President, Adam Cook. “These items are just the start and represent not only a tribute to the athletes’ incredible college careers but also a new way for fans to extend their connection from an athlete’s collegiate days well into their professional careers.”

Although not included in the collection yet - as she still has another year at UConn - the Huskies' all-everything star Paige Bueckers consistently dominates the NIL Store's monthly sales lists. In August, she had the top two best-selling jerseys - her home and away UConn jerseys - while she was the top-selling female athlete across their network. With a preseason top-5 ranking and National Championship aspirations, expect Bueckers to continue her NIL Store prowess this season.

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

