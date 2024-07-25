NIL Store Launches Jordan Chiles Collection for Olympics
With the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies kicking off Friday, one of Team USA's top athletes has launched a new NIL apparel collection. UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles - a key member of the gymnastics team featuring the likes of Simone Biles and Suni Lee - collaborated with Campus Ink's NIL Store to release a Team Chiles Collection of t-shirts ahead of the Paris Games.
Although she took the year off from UCLA competition to prepare for the Olympics, Chiles is one of the most prolific athletes in the NIL space with a brand portfolio that includes Nike, Bumble, Playtex, Invisalign, JP Morgan, L'Oréal Paris USA and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, among many others.
A nine-time All-American for UCLA, Chiles won the 2023 National Championship in the uneven bars and floor for the Bruins. She returns to the Olympic stage after leading the US to a silver medal in 2020. She is also a three-time World medalist, having earned team gold and silver in vault and floor in 2022.
Chiles' UCLA NIL Store apparel collection features features “Chiles ‘24” t-shirts inspired by both USA and UCLA designs. The Mark Cuban-backed Campus Ink provides industry-leading NIL merchandise payouts for athletes on each sale.
"We're thrilled to support Jordan Chiles as she competes in her second Olympic Games," said Sean Ellenby, Campus Ink's Director of Marketing & Communications. "The reception from Jordan's community has been incredible and it is truly one of our favorite activations to date."
Prior to heading to Paris, the Bruin star received well wishes from some big-name supporters. Her namesake Michael Jordan shared "Hey Jordan, this is Michael Jordan. I am so excited to watch you win a gold medal. Here's to wishing you nothing but good luck," his message read in an Instagram story from Chiles. "Let's catch up afterwards. Hope to see you soon. MJ."
Music icon Beyonce - who has inspired some of Chiles' past leotards - wrote "Congrats to you Queen. Always watching you with pride and admiration. Thank you for reppin' us. Good luck to you," she wrote, with another handwritten note reading, "All of your hard work and sacrifice shines bright. Praying for you and wishing you the best. Love your twin, Beyonce."
In addition to Chiles, the NIL store also launched an Olympics-inspired apparel collection for Purdue diver Daryn Wright who is making her first appearance in the Games for the US. The All-American Boilermaker is offering fans t-shirt options featuring “Team Daryn” and “Wright ‘24."
The 2024 Paris Olympics officially kick off Friday with the Opening Ceremonies through August 11 when competion ends and the Closing Ceremonies wrap up the Games.