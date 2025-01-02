NIL Store Posts 'Best of 2024' Report Highlighting Top-Selling Schools and Athletes
The reports are in for the year 2024, and the NIL Store has now made public its top-selling schools and athletes over that 366-day period.
It was a stellar year for both colleges and their student-athletes on the Name, Image, and Likeness front through the NIL Store, with the men and women who participate in collegiate athletics earning over $1 million combined.
With over 100 school partners, over 18,000 student-athletes, and over 150,000 unique products, the NIL Store has quickly risen to be the go-to place for fans to support their favorite program and its players.
In 2024, more people than ever came out to support the Purdue Boilermakers, making the Purdue NIL Store the top-selling school of 2024 on the strength of the men's basketball program making it to their first Final Four in 40 years.
Leading the charge for the Boilermakers was Zach Edey, now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, who he earned the moniker of "top-earning male athlete."
The top-earning female athlete was UConn Huskies women's basketball standout Paige Bueckers, who can still be found on the court for the program this season.
The top-selling jersey of the year belonged to Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, who took the crown from Bueckers in the last few weeks of the year on the strength of a runner-up Heisman Trophy campaign.
It was a fantastic year for student-athletes and their respective programs on the NIL landscape, and it is a program that is sure to grow the longer that it is in place.