NIL Store Releases Jerseys for Tip-Off Tournaments
The implementation of Name, Image, and Likeness rights for student-athletes has brought with it many different ways in which they can be compensated through sponsorship deals and other packages that did not exist prior to 2021.
NIL has brought with it the backing of many new collectives meant to better support those student-athletes, with some even having financial backing from well-known billionaires.
Mark Cuban entered the NIL space with a company that he backs, Campus Ink, when they launched the NIL Store in 2021, the nation's leader for officially licensed NIL apparel for student-athletes and institutions across the country.
The NIL Store recently unveiled a new line of apparel, the 2024 Tip-Off Edition NIL Jersey Collection, representing the top men's and women's programs participating in the tip-off tournaments later this month that will take place in Maui, Las Vegas, and The Bahamas.
A trio of current top-10 men's programs, the UConn Huskies (number three), the Iowa State Cyclones (number five), and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (number six) are among the teams that are represented as well as two current top-10 women's programs in their Huskies (number two) and the LSU Tigers (number seven).
Each jersey will feature unique designs that tie in with their respective tournament's exotic locations, including tropical flowers for The Maui Edition, elements of the ocean for The Bahamas Edition, and the four suits of a deck of playing cards for The Vegas Edition.
The Tip-Off Edition NIL Jerseys are available for all men's and women's basketball players signed with The NIL Store for their respective schools.
The tournaments are scheduled to take place later this month, with the Maui Invitational starting November 25th, the Vegas Showdown starting November 26th, and the Battle for Atlantis starting November 27th.