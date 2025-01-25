NIL Store Reveals Newest Hometown Hero Collection of College Basketball Jerseys
With the Ohio State Buckeyes defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to claim the national title and bring an end to the college football season, all attention is now turned to the hardwood where college basketball is beginning to heat up.
With conference play well underway, teams are beginning to separate themselves from the pack with eyes toward clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March.
There are a number of stars putting on a show on a nightly basis, and now fans will have an opportunity to rep their favorite players in a unique way thanks to a new name, image and likeness partnership revealed by The NIL Store.
They have launched the Hometown Hero Jersey collection, featuring some of the biggest stars currently in men’s and women’s college basketball.
“Honor the journey of your favorite athletes with the Hometown Hero High School Throwback Jersey collection,” as shared on their post on X.
On the women’s side, fans can purchase a jersey of UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, who starred in Minnetonka, Minnesota before landing in Storrs.
Her Hopkins Royals jersey is sure to be one of the top sellers.
TCU Horned Frogs star and 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Hailey Van Lith’s Cashmere High School jersey will also be available in black and orange.
Last but not least representing the ladies is Alexis Markowski of Nebraska Cornhuskers, whose green Pius X will be featured in the store.
On the men’s side, the Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg has taken the basketball world by storm. He has lived up to lofty expectations, and his Maine United high school jersey is going to be featured prominently in arenas across the nation.
Arizona Wildcats star guard Caleb Love, the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year, will have his Christian Brothers black jersey with purple and gold accents featured for purchase.
North Carolina Tar Heels freshman star Drake Powell, Purdue Boilermakers standout guard Braden Smith, Saint Louis Billikens big man Robbie Avila, Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey and Indiana Hoosiers reserve guard Gabe Cupps will also have their high school jerseys up for sale.
Every jersey that is purchased will support the athletes directly through their NIL deals.
Sizes are available from Youth Medium to 3X-Large and will be priced at $109.99.
Some of the players have other t-shirts and clothing available for purchase at The NIL Store, which has done a great job of creating and selling merchandise for players they have deals with.