Name Image Likeness

NIL Store Reveals Newest Hometown Hero Collection of College Basketball Jerseys

College basketball fans can add to their jersey collections with a new line from The NIL Store.

Kenneth Teape

Jan 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dunks the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum.
Jan 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) dunks the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Ohio State Buckeyes defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to claim the national title and bring an end to the college football season, all attention is now turned to the hardwood where college basketball is beginning to heat up.

With conference play well underway, teams are beginning to separate themselves from the pack with eyes toward clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March.

There are a number of stars putting on a show on a nightly basis, and now fans will have an opportunity to rep their favorite players in a unique way thanks to a new name, image and likeness partnership revealed by The NIL Store.

They have launched the Hometown Hero Jersey collection, featuring some of the biggest stars currently in men’s and women’s college basketball.

“Honor the journey of your favorite athletes with the Hometown Hero High School Throwback Jersey collection,” as shared on their post on X.

On the women’s side, fans can purchase a jersey of UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, who starred in Minnetonka, Minnesota before landing in Storrs.

Her Hopkins Royals jersey is sure to be one of the top sellers.

TCU Horned Frogs star and 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Hailey Van Lith’s Cashmere High School jersey will also be available in black and orange.

Last but not least representing the ladies is Alexis Markowski of Nebraska Cornhuskers, whose green Pius X will be featured in the store.

On the men’s side, the Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg has taken the basketball world by storm. He has lived up to lofty expectations, and his Maine United high school jersey is going to be featured prominently in arenas across the nation.

Arizona Wildcats star guard Caleb Love, the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year, will have his Christian Brothers black jersey with purple and gold accents featured for purchase.

North Carolina Tar Heels freshman star Drake Powell, Purdue Boilermakers standout guard Braden Smith, Saint Louis Billikens big man Robbie Avila, Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey and Indiana Hoosiers reserve guard Gabe Cupps will also have their high school jerseys up for sale.

Every jersey that is purchased will support the athletes directly through their NIL deals.

Sizes are available from Youth Medium to 3X-Large and will be priced at $109.99.

Some of the players have other t-shirts and clothing available for purchase at The NIL Store, which has done a great job of creating and selling merchandise for players they have deals with.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/NIL News