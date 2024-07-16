NIL Superstar Livvy Dunne Rocks All-Star Game Red Carpet with Paul Skenes
For those who are avid fans of college sports, then they are already aware of the megastar gymnast Livvy Dunne who has become one of the biggest faces in the history of this Name, Image, and Likeness era.
She burst onto the scene using social media to build her profile, something she has been able to cash in on to the tune of a $3.9 million valuation per On3. That puts her second among collegiate athletes and gives her the ability to be No. 1 after announcing she will be returning to LSU next year.
Dunne was been a prime example for how athletes in the non-revenue generating sports can still make a brand for themselves and capitalize on this new NIL landscape that currently exists for men and women across all sports.
The famous gymnast overlapped with Paul Skenes during his time with the Tigers.
He became a household name after becoming a star of his own with LSU's baseball team, propelling them to their seventh College World Series championship in program history during 2023.
Skenes was taken No. 1 overall in the MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and it didn't take him long to leave his mark on the sport.
The flamethrowing pitcher quickly climbed the ranks of their minor league affiliate teams before earning his call up to the Majors just one year after he was drafted. Since he was promoted, he has taken full advantage of this opportunity, posting a 6-0 record across his 11 starts with a 1.90 ERA and ridiculous 89 strikeouts during his 66.1 innings of work.
That earned the rookie phenom a spot in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, and in historic fashion, he was named the starting pitcher for the National League team.
With the festivities set to get underway on Tuesday night, Dunne joined her boyfriend Skenes on the red carpet.
There have been power couples in the past across sports, but these two could be taking things to the next level based on the amount of social media coverage they receive.
Skenes is baffling the minds of baseball fans everywhere with his velocity and the consistency in which he does it, while still maintaining pristine control over the ball.
Dunne herself also can't wrap her mind around it, sharing her thoughts on the red carpet.
"My brain can't even process how hard he throws. Like, it is incredible and it's such a joy to watch. And he's a great baseball player but an even better person," she said.
Now she'll get the opportunity to watch the phenom start the All-Star game on Tuesday night.