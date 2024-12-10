NOCAP x Exos: Inaugural Transfer Portal Combine to Launch in Dallas this January
College sports mirror their professional counterparts more and more every day. After the Battle v. NCAA case stripped the NCAA of its power to enforce transfer restrictions in late 2023, the transfer market has heated up within college athletics. All college athletes can explore new opportunities after each season, regardless of previous transfers, without losing eligibility or facing suspension.
With the simultaneous proliferation of NIL ‘pay-for-play’ contracts, college athletes are hungry to leverage their talents for increased salaries in the transfer portal. This has created a system akin to free agency in professional sports, except college athletes become unrestricted free agents after every season, not the conclusion of a multi-year contract.
The challenges of this new system are tremendous: the pool of collegiate “free agents” is vast, coaches have a finite window to sign players, and often, players in the transfer portal looking to find an opportunity to play have limited game film to analyze. To help alleviate the logistical hurdles of the transfer market, NOCAP Sports has partnered with Exos to bring another fixture of professional athletics to the collegiate level: a combine.
The Athlete Showcase plans to feature 50-75 of the most elite NCAA football players who entered the transfer portal during the Fall transfer window (Dec. 9 – Dec. 24, 2024). The closed workout will take place on January 5 at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas –– a suburb of Dallas. Invites are being sent to high-level players who intend to find a new home for the 2025 football season.
Players who accept will be allowed to showcase their skill sets to interested teams, and fans can watch talented athletes work out through a live-stream airing. NOCAP and Exos have indicated that a soon-to-be-announced major production company will assist in the broadcast of The Athlete Showcase.
While the combine is only one day long, NOCAP and Exos provide an Athlete Marketing Expo for athletes participating in the combine on January 6-7. Industry partners, who are soon to be announced, will help athletes receive guidance on how to best amplify their personal brands.