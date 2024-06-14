Northwestern AD Opens up on New Role Heavily Focused on NIL
Big college programs have had to adjust their strategies when it comes to NIL. In fact, many elite programs have hired people to focus solely on NIL deals.
With the ever-changing landscape, it's a necessity in many scenarios. Head coaches and assistants can also focus on recruiting without the NIL aspect. Traveling to tournaments, holding visits, and much more is possible if they have others working on the NIL side of things.
Northwestern is taking an interesting approach to NIL. The Wildcats aren't exactly dominant in college sports, as it's a high-end academic school. However, they have decent athletic programs and in the Big Ten, this move could be what they need to compete in one of the toughest conferences in college sports.
Athletic director Derrick Gragg will be leaving his role to focus on NIL strategies, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Gragg has served as Northwestern's athletic director since June 2021 and will remain in the position until the university hires his replacement.
Gragg told ESPN that with all of the changes in recent years, they want to be on the front end of the changes.
"I wanted to be able to help the university move forward in the new era of college athletics," Gragg said.
"These departments are going to have to expand some and have to look at expanding differently. I don't know if the traditional athletic director is going to be able to do all of these things. It's a good time for the institution to be on the front end of changes."
The Wildcats football program went 8-5 last season and 5-4 in the Big Ten, winning the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
The basketball program had an impressive season, making it to the NCAA Tournament. They beat Florida Atlanta in the Round of 64 before falling to the back-to-back champion, UConn Huskies.
The Big Ten has expanded, adding many of the top teams from the Pac 12. If Northwestern doesn't want to get lost in the mix, this move is much needed.
Gragg will be challenged in finding ways for it to work, but the idea is a promising one and something that could change the future of the athletic programs.