Notre Dame 2026 QB Noah Grubbs Reacts To Florida's New NIL Laws
The world of NIL is constantly shifting and the latest huge development comes from the Florida High School Athletic Association as they will now allow their student-athletes to earn money.
These changes are coming into effect for this school year, which means that top athletes from this next class can start their endorsment deals now.
One major player that will be affected by this change is 2026 Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs out of Lake Mary high school.
He recently joined the Fox35 Orlando broadcast to speak about the changes.
"It's a game changer," said Grubbs. "The ability to brand myself and get my name out there early is definitely something special."
He will be able to take advantage of these new laws for the next two seasons while already being tied to a big name school in Notre Dame. Both business local to Florida and now Indiana will have incentive to enter endorsement deals with the player.
"I'm only making money because the people around me: my offensive line, my receivers, coaches, family," added the high schooler that is already seemingly fluent in quarterback speak.
Joining Grubbs on the broadcast was his father, Ephraim, who also spoke on the impact from a different perspective.
"I just spent the last year visiting 18 colleges around the nation," said his dad with a laugh. "It would be great if he was able to contribute to that and pay his own leg, so to speak. It would be a great thing for us as a family."
While his dad was seemingly playing it up for the humor, the additional source of income could be huge for the families of these athletes.
We have already seen other top Florida athletes take advantage such as receivers Jamie Ffrench Jr. and Vernell Brown signing deals with clothing company American Eagle last week.