Notre Dame Announces Release of NIL Collective 'RALLY'
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made big news in the Name, Image, and Likeness space on Monday when they officially released the branding surrounding their new NIL collective which will be known as 'RALLY'.
In an official press release, the school described RALLY as a "collective and lifestyle agency for the next iteration of collegiate athletics dedicated to creating meaningful and market-based name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for Notre Dame student-athletes."
The release also indicates that some big time figures within the Notre Dame alumni base will be involved including Board of Directors chairman Jack Shields, former Irish basketball player Jordan Cornette, and ESPN and SportsCenter legend Hannah Storm.
“As we navigate the new landscape of college athletics, our collaboration with RALLY will set our student-athletes and athletics programs up for success for years to come,” said University of Notre Dame Vice President James E. Rohr and Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua in a joint statement within the release.
"As we enter a new era of college sports, I’m pleased to support our student-athletes and allow them to benefit in ways that were never thought possible,” Shields said. “Notre Dame is one of the most iconic brands in American sports and every one of our student-athletes is proud to wear the blue and gold every gameday. I couldn’t be more excited to work with my fellow board members, the Notre Dame alumni around the world and our subway alumni globally to bring this new agency model to life."
On the website for RALLY, there are three separate go-to links, one for prospective student athletes who may be able to benefit through the collection, one for potential businesses who want to spend with the collective and have Irish athletes promote whatever their product is, and another for fans to be able to donate into RALLY.
While Notre Dame was a bit behind the 8-ball in terms of getting established with a collective, they took their time and did not rush in order to create something quality that they feel gives their student-athletes the best possible opportunities for financial success in this new era of college sports.