Notre Dame Basketball Freshman Receives NIL Deal From National Talent Agency
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish has taken no shortcuts when it comes to NIL.
In the new landscape of college sports, name, image, and likeness have become a significant portion of a team’s recruiting strategy, even with a school as prestigious as Notre Dame.
Thankfully, major companies like to get their name in the mix with power schools.
That’s just what happened this week with the Irish Men’s basketball team. On Monday, it was announced that one newcomer to the team had signed a lucrative deal with a major sporting company. Notre Dame freshman basketball player Sir Mohammed signed an NIL deal with Priority Sports.
According to its social media platform, Priority Sports is a “Full-service sports agency dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with our athletes and clients for over 35 years.”
Mohammed was recruited to the Irish this offseason after attending Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his final year, he averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in 20.5 minutes over 24 games as a senior.
According to 247 Sports, he was considered a four-star prospect and ranked 47th nationally among all players in the class of 2024. He was a part of the three-player recruiting class brought in by Notre Dame that ranked 19th in the country by ESPN.
The 6-foot, 7-inch, and 205-pound combo guard is the son of former NBA power forward Nazr Mohammed, who spent 18 seasons in the league on eight different teams.
This is just one piece of the puzzle when trying to get a step ahead while navigating the new competitive world of NIL. Notre Dame also recently announced its own collective, “RALLY,” as the university moves forward with helping its student-athletes get deals to further market their personal brands.
The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will look to rebound from last season's losing record in the first year under head coach Micah Shrewsberry. They will look to snap the two-year drought from the NCAA tournament as they begin play on November 6th at Purcell Pavilion against Stonehill. The team was selected to finish tenth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this upcoming season in the 2024 Preseason Poll.