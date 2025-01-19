Notre Dame Fighting Irish Star Reveals What His Favorite NIL Purchase Has Been
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are preparing for their biggest game in a long time when they face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes for the national championship on Monday night.
This is a golden opportunity for players to cement their legacies forever, not only winning a title, but being afforded chances to grow their personal brands with name, image and likeness deals.
In the public spotlight for the biggest game of the year, players on both teams are receiving some incredible NIL deals.
Buckeyes star freshman Jeremiah Smith revealed a new partnership with Nintendo and Epic Games leading up to the championship.
The Fighting Irish have an offensive star of their own who will be looking to seize the opportunity on Monday night in running back Jeremiyah Love.
The sophomore has been excellent in his first season as the featured runner. After backing up Audric Estime last year, carrying the ball 71 times for 385 yards and one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 77 yards and another score, he took his production to another level in 2024.
He has carried the ball 159 times for 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns. As a receiver, he's caught 26 balls for 232 yards and two scores, dominating opponents in every facet of the game.
Given how much success he has had on the field, it should come as no surprise that he has cashed in off of it with some lucrative NIL partnerships.
What is the best thing that has come from all of these deals?
It actually wasn’t something that he uses.
Love shared during a media session for the title game that his favorite purchase was a Porsche, which he gave to his mom.
“I bought a (Porsche) over the summer and gave it to my mom. She has it now (so) it’s hers now, basically,” via David Ubben of The Athletic.
It has been awesome to see so many players not only benefit personally from NIL, but spread and share the wealth with their loved ones as well.
Should Love help Notre Dame win their first national championship since 1988, even more money-making opportunities will be coming his way.