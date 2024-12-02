Notre Dame Quarterback Takes the Lead, Sharing NIL Revenue with Teammates
Riley Leonard (22) has just wrapped up his regular season with Notre Dame, and his performance has been nothing but extraordinary for his final college football run; donning the colors of the Fighting Irish.
Leonard transferred from Duke for the 2024-25 season, joining the team after meeting up with the team and coaching staff. Leonard greatly appreciated the welcoming atmosphere of Notre Dame, commenting on their ability to truly work as a team.
His team-centered morals have grown throughout the season, and Leonard announced just how he has exhibited his gratitude. Through the numerous endorsements that back Leonard's talent, he is able to share the revenue he earns from his NIL deals. Leonard's deals are valued at an estimated $1.1 million, and with that he has chosen to give back to his teammates.
"I try to be a servant leader, and what I really want to do is serve others; showing these guys that I'm no better than them," said Leonard in an interview with SUNDAY TODAY.
The Fighting Irish QB recently accepted a brand new NIL offer that would equate to tens of thousands of dollars, but his agreement had conditions. In order to get a piece of Leonard's Name, Image, and Likeness, the company would have to cut in the members of his offensive line.
With all the best intentions, Leonard strives to give just as much as he receives. His teammates, coaches, and peers know his character, noting that he is a true competetor with an amazing heart.
Leonard has a deeply-rooted sense of service, highlighting his upbringing and the many influences in his life that have pushed him to be kind and generous. The game of football comes easily to Leonard, as fans have witness throughout the season, but it seems service comes even easier.
Teammates that were included in the NIL offer were not surprised by Leonard's generosity; their bond with Leonard goes beyond the turf, all within just the one year that Leonard has attended Notre Dame.
Leonard's legacy of generosity will ring throughout Notre Dame Stadium just as loud as his athletic legacy. Leonard has led his team to a College Football Playoff berth with a final regular-season record of 11-1.
The team sits at No. 1 in FBS Independent and is predicted to sit at No. 6 in the 12-team CFP. Because the Fighting Irish hold an independent status, a conference championship is not possible, explaining their low rank in the 12-team CFP.