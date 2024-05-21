Notre Dame Quarterback to Use NIL Funds for Incredibly Noble Purpose
Not all freshman quarterbacks are built the same. Both physically, mentally or as young men.
Such is the case for CJ Carr, a highly touted quarterback coming into Notre Dame hoping to make some noise this season.
Carr signed an NIL deal last week with Napleton's Countryside Mazda, where he now drives their 2024 Mazda CX-50 while promoting the groups vehicles. But he is doing more than just promoting their cars, he is promoting their cause, one that just so happens to have personally affected his own family - pediatric brain cancer.
Eight years ago Carr lost his little brother Chad to a rare form of brain cancer called DIPG and his family setup a non-profit called the ChadTough Foundation in his honor. According to On3 NIL, the Napleton's also lost their daughter Violet to DIPG last year as well.
The Napleton's honor Violet through their own foundation called the Violet Foundation.
“I’m really excited about the partnership,” Carr said. “This car is awesome. That’s not the real reason I’m excited. I wanted to partner with the Steve Napleton Auto Group because of their commitment to fighting pediatric brain cancer. … Since 2022, every May and October they donate to the for pediatric brain cancer for every car they sell or service.
“The Violet Foundation shares the same goal as our family’s foundation – to save the lives of children diagnosed with DIPG. So, if you’re in the market for a new car or need any servicing done, I highly recommend checking out Napleton’s Countryside Mazda. Not only will you be getting an amazing vehicle like the Mazda CX -50, but you’ll also be contributing to a cause that’s close to my heart.”
Carr is looking to have a massive impact for the Fighting Irish right away. The quarterback was the sixth-best recruit of his class and has an incredible Notre Dame pedigree. Head coach Marcus Freeman is excited for the skills he brings to the table but also his willingness to learn and take in everything that is offered to him.
The freshman will likely continue to garner NIL deals as his career progresses if not only for his performance on the field but his character and integrity off of it.