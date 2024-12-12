Notre Dame Star Hannah Hidalgo Joins Exclusive Red Bull NIL Roster
Notre Dame superstar guard Hannah Hidalgo has followed up her All-American freshman season by averaging 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the No. 8 ranked Fighting Irish this year. One of the most prolific scorers in the country - currently tied for second with USC's JuJu Watkins - Hidalgo is getting a major boost of energy from her newest NIL brand partner.
Hidalgo has announced a partnership with Red Bull, joining an exclusive roster of NIL athletes that includes Mikaylah Williams of LSU, MiLaysia Fulwiley of South Carolina and top high school recruit AJ Dybantsa, who committed to BYU earlier this week.
In addition to the announcement post via Red Bull and Hidalgo, Notre Dame legend and WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale - also a Red Bull athlete - surprised the current Fighting Irish star to highlight the new partnership.
Represented by CAA, Hidalgo's NIL brand portfolio includes the likes of VKTRY, New Era, Topps and Aloft South Bend, among others.
A season ago, Hidalgo earned AP All-America First Team, Dawn Staley Award, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Tournament MVP honors. Tipping off this season as a Preseason All-American and ACC Preseason Player of the Year, she is just the third player in conference history to be the Preseason Player of the Year the season after being Rookie of the Year.
Hidalgo now leads Notre Dame's superstar backcourt with Olivia Miles, forming a prolific duo with National Championship aspirations in South Bend.
Her Red Bull partnerships comes ahead of her highly-anticipated matchup against Paige Bueckers and No. 2 UConn on December 12.