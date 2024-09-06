Notre Dame Star Quarterback Shares NIL Earnings with Offensive Line
Any quarterback will tell you that they are only as good as their line, and Riley Leonard is no different. The standout quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a triumphant outing against the Texas A&M Aggies, where he impressively avoided any sacks. Following this big win, Leonard has chosen to leverage his NIL opportunities to give back to his offensive line.
As Leonard continues cultivating his NIL brand, he has secured partnerships with notable companies such as Gillette, Rhoback, EA Sports College Football 25, New Era, Hollister, and Arthrex. With an On3 Valuation of $1.1 million, he ranks among the top 20 college football players in NIL value.
Initially, Leonard was poised to enter into an endorsement deal with Dick's Sporting Goods in Mishawaka, Indiana. However, he opted to share the financial rewards with his entire offensive line instead of keeping the earnings for himself. This decision highlights his unwavering commitment to teamwork and his deep appreciation for the players who keep him off the ground during games. The event is set to take place on a Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, where Leonard and his offensive line will engage with fans. All proceeds from this appearance will be distributed among the offensive linemen, providing them with cash and gift cards.
In a statement to On3, Leonard expressed the significance of sharing such opportunities with his teammates: “It means a lot to be able to share an opportunity like this with my teammates; in fact, it’s essential to me. I know I’m the quarterback of this team, but we can’t win on and off the field if we’re not doing this stuff together.”
Leonard's performance against Texas A&M was nothing short of impressive. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 158 yards while also rushing for 63 yards. His offensive line played a crucial role in this success, the backbone behind 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns. They showcased their effectiveness in protecting Leonard and facilitating the team's success.