Notre Dame Star Running Back Collabs With Notable Jeweler in Latest NIL Deal
Name, image and likeness deals continue to get more and more creative, and that was the case when it came to Notre Dame star running back Jadarian Price.
Per TMZ Sports, the junior collaborated with high-profile celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang and was able to create his own custom piece.
While the jewelry itself is a nice perk, Price believes he's gaining more than just an expensive item.
"It's gonna go a long way. Just sharing contacts, meeting him and the people around him who helped him have his success," he said to TMZ Sports. "It's not just about the quick cash, flashy chains ... but also the networking piece."
Dang got into the name, image and likeness space by working with A&P Sports Agency, a company that once only helped Texas A&M players before expanding into an NIL-driven sports marketing agency that works with student-athletes across the country to secure deals that cater to their own interests.
Price isn't the only player who has worked with Dang, either.
Alabama offensive lineman Hunter Osborne, North Carolina linebacker Khmori House, NC State offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak and Texas linebacker Justice Finkley have collaborated with the jeweler.
This type of deal showcases the reach that performing well on the field can have.
Price was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, ranked 201st in the country and 17th at his position by 247Sports Composite.
While that's not a poor ranking by any means, he wasn't the high-profile high school athlete who has secured monster deals with notable public figures like Dang.
Instead, Price had to perform on the field, rushing for 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 attempts to help Notre Dame reach the national championship game last season.
This is what NIL was intended for when it was initially introduced.
Through performance on the field, Price was able to get a partnership with a notable business man, something he believes will set himself up for future success that he otherwise wouldn't have gotten in the previous era of college sports when NIL deals didn't exist.