Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Star Hits Transfer Portal, Set for Huge NIL Payday
Olivia Miles, the star Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard, as opted to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN.
More importantly, Miles is foregoing the opportunity to play in the WNBA as an early entrant to stay in college basketball one more year.
While the report didn’t indicate why Miles made her decision, name, image and likeness money could certainly be a part of the equation.
WNBA rookies selected among the top four picks will make more than $76,000 in their first season. That doesn’t account for off-the-court money for endorsements and other opportunities.
Miles is likely to make more money tapping into NIL with another program or a return to Notre Dame. Miles is not locked into moving to a new program by declaring for the transfer portal. But, in doing so she can contact other programs that might have room for her — and be able to offer her a better NIL deal.
Additionally, the NCAA vs. Houston settlement is nearing the finish line. The next hearing is set for Monday, which is the same day of the men’s NCAA national championship basketball game in San Antonio.
While the settlement may not be approved that day, once it is schools that opt-into the agreement will be able to share up to $20.5 million in revenue with their student athletes starting with the 2025-26 athletic year.
Women’s basketball teams are getting what appears to be third priority when it comes to revenue splits, with football and men’s basketball taking up the majority of projected revenue share. Schools that opt in can determine how that revenue is shared.
That wouldn’t eliminate name, image and likeness money. But any NIL deals over $600 would need to be approved by a third-party entity, where that entity would ensure that the deals are for fair market value.
Miles just helped Notre Dame to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. She is one of the best players in the country. This season she averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this past season across 33 minutes per game.
She was named to the Associated Press and USBWA all-America second team, earned all-ACC first team honors and all-ACC Tournament second team.
She joined Notre Dame during the 2021-22 season and was immediately an all-ACC player. In three of her four seasons with the Fighting Irish, she earned some kind of all-America honor.