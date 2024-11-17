Ohio State Buckeyes Celebrate Team-Wide Sponsorship Renewal and Milestone
Elk + Elk has renewed its season-long sponsorship and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement with the Ohio State Women's Basketball team. Now entering its second year, this groundbreaking partnership remains the first team-wide NIL collaboration in Buckeye athletics.
"We are excited to have an NIL agreement with the Women's basketball team, inclusive of all team members, again. We recognize that every Buckeye contributes to the team's success, so we wanted our agreement to reflect this value," said Managing Partner Jay Kelley. "We have loved to see the growth in support for women's basketball over the last several years and seeing how incredible Ohio State student-athletes are! Go Bucks!"
The renewed sponsorship will once again include in-arena content, expanded social media campagins, and the popular "Full Court Press" courtside interview segment. This feature highlights each team member and gives the players the opportunity to share their unique stories with fans and helps to further connect them with the Ohio State community.
Ohio State Women's Basketball head coach Kevin McGuff expressed gratitude for the continuation of the partnership. "We are excited to once again partner with Elk + Elk on this special NIL campaign," McGuff said. "We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have each of our players share their unique story."
The partnership is facilitated through Ohio State Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder for Ohio State Athletics. A division of LEARFIELD, Ohio State Sports Properties collaborates with corporate sponsors to integrate NIL programs and the university's marks and logos into sponsorship agreements.
While Ohio State Sports Properties does not represent individual student-athletes, the group works to maximize the value of each partnership, like Elk + Elk's.
This collaboration not only supports the Ohio State Women's Basketball team but also serves as a model for innovative NIL agreements. By focusing on inclusivity and community engagement, the partnership highlights the potential for more meaningful collaborations in the NIL space between corporate sponsors and college athletics programs and their student-athletes.
No specifics regarding the value of the agreement are available at this time.
The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten, and are scheduled to face off against the Bruins today at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee.