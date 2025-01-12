Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Can Directly Support Star With 'Scoop N' Score' Merch
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Texas Longhorns on Friday night in an all-time classic Cotton Bowl matchup to secure their place in the national championship game.
For Ohio State, the victory was capped off by one of their best players and team captains senior pass rusher Jack Sawyer making one of the most incredible plays in his Buckeye career. On 4th and Goal for Texas with the game on the line and Ohio State clinging to a touchdown lead, Sawyer not only sacked Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, he stripped the ball from him, picked it up, and ran all the way down the field for one of the most memorable defensive plays in the history of the College Football Playoff.
Buckeyes fans who want to support Sawyer directly through NIL and be able to represent the play on their clothing are in luck with the NIL Store releasing a special collection in collaboration with Sawyer featuring 'Scoop N' Score' merchandise:
There's a hoody, a crew neck, and a t-shirt all in the collection along with exclusive 'Captain Jack' merchandise for which the superstar will directly receive a huge chunk of the proceeds.
In the victory, Sawyer had three total tackles and two pass break ups in addition to the winning play. Before the game, much was made was made of the storyline that Ewers - who began his career at Ohio State before transferring back to his childhood team Texas - was actually roommates with Sawyer when he was in Columbus and the two are actually very good friends.
Sawyer certainly didn't let the friendship get in the way of making one of the most iconic plays in Buckeyes history and send his team to the national championship game. Ohio State now takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a winner-take-all championship matchup on Monday, January 20 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
It will be the first championship game that Sawyer has played in during his four-year career and Ohio State's chance for redemption after they've been criticized and ridiculed for losing to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth consecutive year. Sawyer, who never beat Michigan during his career, will likely have that fact haunt him forever, but if the Buckeyes are able to finish the season right and win a national championship which would be the program's first in a decade, it's safe to say that most would be thrilled.