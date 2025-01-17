Ohio State Buckeyes Football Star Reveals New NIL Deal Ahead of National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the national championship in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field.
One of the players who has helped them get to this point is star wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith.
You wouldn’t know it from watching him play, but Smith is only a freshman. Despite his youth and relative inexperience, he has already cemented himself as one of the best players in college football.
He dominated the competition, catching 71 passes for 1,227 yards and a Big Ten-leading 14 touchdowns. All three of those numbers are freshman records, and he will have a chance to add to them on Jan. 20.
Smith even added five rushes for 52 yards and another score as opponents struggled to slow him down.
NFL scouts are already buzzing about his potential despite him having two years of college football left to play at a minimum. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones believes he has the potential to be one of the best wide receivers in the history of college football.
Smith has certainly put himself on that path with his incredible freshman campaign.
His success on the field has also led to some incredible opportunities off of it, as he is cashing in on name, image and likeness deals.
Right now, his valuation of $3.7 million is tops on the Buckeye's roster, placing him at No. 5 in college football and No. 8 among all collegiate athletes.
He has partnered with some big-name brands, such as Red Bull, Lululemon and American Eagle.
Ahead of the title game, he has added another major NIL deal to his portfolio.
As he shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Smith is partnering with Nintendo and Epic Games for a new NIL partnership.
Smith is another example of how successful Ohio State has been adapting to the ever-changing NIL landscape. He is one of six Buckeyes football players in the top 100 of NIL valuation and the team’s quarterback, Will Howard, was acquired in the transfer portal following the 2023 season for $1 million.
As his star continues to grow, expect more and more NIL opportunities to come his way.
Companies are going to want to tie themselves to a player who is in the national spotlight and finding as much success on the gridiron as Smith is.