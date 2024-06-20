Ohio State Buckeyes Seem Poised To Land LeBron James' Son
Bryce James is the least talked about member of the James family. LeBron James, his father, is arguably the best player of all-time. Bronny James, his brother, is set to become an NBA player in the 2024 NBA Draft this year.
Despite not receiving the same kind of hype as his dad and brother, James is forging his own path and looks to be well on his way to a successful basketball career himself.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 160 pounds, James will need to put on a little muscle as he heads toward playing college basketball. He has steadily developed his game and is starting to look like a player that could make some noise at the next level.
Currently, there are two schools listed by On3 as having the best chances of landing a commitment from James.
Those two schools are the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Duquesne Dukes.
While Duquesne may be able to put up quite a fight for the talented young wing, it appears that the Buckeyes have a very good chance of landing James.
On3 has given Ohio State a 92.6 percent chance to land a commitment from LeBron's son.
For those who don't know what Bryce Jaings to the court, here is NBA Draft Room's scouting report on him.
"Bryce has already grown taller than his older brother Bronny and probably still has some room to grow. He’s also starting to grow into his frame and showing better quickness and twitch. A very skilled outside shooter with a soft touch and near perfect form, Bryce is a big wing with a high skill level and a quickly improving game. He’s shown the ability to score from 3 levels and has a much improved dribble drive game with better bounce and explosiveness. Has got a strong frame and should continue to add a few more inches to his height over the next few years."
Fans are well aware of LeBron's love for Ohio State. He has been a public fan of the school for quite some time.
Already, Bryce has found a lot of success in the NIL market. He currently has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.2 million. That places him No. 15 on the list of highest NIL valuations among athletes.
There is no question that his NIL numbers will continue to rise as he begins his college career. Having the James name will be very beneficial for him, as it already has been.
It will be interesting to see what kind of future the youngest James ends up creating. He has the skill to be a good player at the college level. Can he end up reaching the NBA as well?
Only time will tell, but joining a program like the Buckeyes would be a good step in that direction.