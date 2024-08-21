Ohio State Buckeyes Star Joins Growing List of Rhoback Ambassadors
To be competitive in the current landscape of collegiate sports, schools need to have top-notch NIL collectives. It is an area that Ohio State has thrived in, which has led to them being able to land stellar recruits who hit the transfer portal.
One of the stars that they came away with this year is safety Caleb Downs. Last season with Alabama, Downs was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and was picked for the All-American second team.
Downs was also selected as the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team. All of those accolades were earned as he had 107 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Already making an incredible impact on the field, it came as no surprise that Downs was a highly sought-after recruit. That has led to NIL money flowing in, as he has a valuation of $817,000, which is No. 22 in college football.
That number is only going to go up as Downs has inked a deal with Rhoback. An activewear brand, the deal with the Buckeyes star lasts for the season. While full details of the deal haven’t been revealed, On3 has reported that it will be worth up to $50,000.
“I am incredibly excited to be working with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and become a leading face of their Rhoback U program,” Downs said in a statement. “It’s easy to see why their presence in college athletics has grown so much and has remained as one of the fastest growing activewear brands in the country.
“Their products are the most comfortable I have worn, and their media house continues to set the standard with engaging content. From their social content to their gear, I’m a big fan of their presence in the Ohio State community.”
A commission will be earned by Downs for the sales that he drives. He will also be a walking advertisement for the company as they are supplying him with a ton of gear.
The Ohio State safety is the latest college football player to join Rhoback as an ambassador. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Penn State running back Nick Singleton are all under their umbrella.
Last week, it was reported that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Riley Leonard of Notre Dame both inked deals worth $100,000. Rhoback has shown they are not afraid to spend money in the NIL realm to push their brand.