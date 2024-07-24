Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Breaks Down Recruiting in NIL Landscape
The NIL landscape has changed the way that college coaches have recruited for multiple reasons. In a tougher time to recruit than ever before, coaches need pitches that entice student-athletes to play for their programs.
Money seems to be the biggest thing recruits are looking for, but coaches want to be sure that the players they recruit understand the standards of their program.
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day understands that better than anyone. Playing for Ohio State isn't just about how much money they can make, as their standard is to win a national championship, develop on and off the field, and play in the NFL if that's their goal.
During Big Ten Media Day, Day shared what he looks for in a recruit in the NIL times, according to Dan Morrison of On3.
“The number one thing is wanting to be a Buckeye,” Day said. “Understanding the tradition, what our city can do, what our program can do, how we can develop you, playing for championships, all those things. If the number one thing is NIL, it probably isn’t the right place for you.”
While he wants his players to buy into the rich traditions of Ohio State football, he understands that NIL is a part of the game. Not only does Day understand that, but he acknowledges that it's bringing more opportunities to these young men than ever before.
“That being said, it’s providing some of the recruits more opportunities than there were in the past,” Day said. “We are seeing some different trends, and I don’t know if that has to do with NIL, or the world getting smaller, or whatever it might be — the expansion of these conferences.
"It would be an interesting study to do, but I know it allows us an opportunity to provide resources for some of these guys on our team that we weren’t able to in the past.”
NIL was ultimately added so student-athletes could get just that, as many former players had shared stories of times when they struggled due to money.
For Ohio State, having the NIL funds to recruit top players is a must. Any season that doesn't end in a national championship is viewed as a down year, so having money to hand out is certainly needed.
Day and the Buckeyes have a star-studded roster that has a chance to accomplish just that as they look to continue being one of the top teams in America in 2024.