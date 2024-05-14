Ohio State Football is Turning an Offseason Workout into NIL Funding
To a student-athlete, the idea of an offseason workout is rather mundane; however, in keeping with the NIL arms race that college athletics has become, institutions and their respective NIL collectives are attempting to monetize every facet of student-athlete life. Ohio State’s The 1870 Society NIL Collective just announced their newest event: “Friday Night Lift at the Powerhouse,” where, for the first time ever, fans have the opportunity to see current Ohio State football players take part in a team weight training session.
The event will take place on June 21 at St. John’s Arena, the current home of Ohio State Volleyball and Gymnastics. The workouts will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 PM and will be followed by a thirty-minute opportunity for fans to receive autographs from select players who have signed partnerships with The 1870 Society Collective -- autographs will be limited to complimentary football schedule posters.
Director of Football Performance Mickey Marotti will attend the workout, and former NFL first-round draft pick Bobby Carpenter will serve as the event’s emcee.
St. John’s Arena boasts a capacity of 13,276 fans, and with ticket packages starting at $100, this event has the potential to be a massive fundraising opportunity… or can at least generate enough money to entice a couple of decent players in the transfer portal.
Full pricing for the event is listed below:
$100 – Individual ticket
$250 – VIP ticket: early entry, pre-event floor access, front-row seating (limited to 50)
$250 – Family package: two (2) adults and up to three (3) children 18 and under
$800 – Group ticket: up to 10 attendees, adult or children
In addition to the behind-the-scenes access for fans, the “Friday Night Lift at the Powerhouse” will count for three NCSA Continuing Education Units. Once again, finding a creative way to incentivize attendance and, ultimately, generate funding for Buckeye NIL efforts.
Collectives continue to find creative ways to showcase their athletes and raise money from fans simultaneously. Providing unique access to even the most routine parts of student-athlete life has proven to be a valuable commodity in the eyes of fans.