Name Image Likeness

Ohio State Football is Turning an Offseason Workout into NIL Funding

1870 Society NIL Collective to host a "Friday Night Lift at the Powerhouse," providing fans behind the scenes access to players and generating NIL funding

Noah Henderson

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) works with
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) works with / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
In this story:

To a student-athlete, the idea of an offseason workout is rather mundane; however, in keeping with the NIL arms race that college athletics has become, institutions and their respective NIL collectives are attempting to monetize every facet of student-athlete life. Ohio State’s The 1870 Society NIL Collective just announced their newest event: “Friday Night Lift at the Powerhouse,” where, for the first time ever, fans have the opportunity to see current Ohio State football players take part in a team weight training session. 

The event will take place on June 21 at St. John’s Arena, the current home of Ohio State Volleyball and Gymnastics. The workouts will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 PM and will be followed by a thirty-minute opportunity for fans to receive autographs from select players who have signed partnerships with The 1870 Society Collective -- autographs will be limited to complimentary football schedule posters.

Director of Football Performance Mickey Marotti will attend the workout, and former NFL first-round draft pick Bobby Carpenter will serve as the event’s emcee.  

St. John’s Arena boasts a capacity of 13,276 fans, and with ticket packages starting at $100, this event has the potential to be a massive fundraising opportunity… or can at least generate enough money to entice a couple of decent players in the transfer portal. 

Full pricing for the event is listed below:

$100 – Individual ticket
$250 – VIP ticket: early entry, pre-event floor access, front-row seating (limited to 50)
$250 – Family package: two (2) adults and up to three (3) children 18 and under
$800 –  Group ticket: up to 10 attendees, adult or children

In addition to the behind-the-scenes access for fans, the “Friday Night Lift at the Powerhouse” will count for three NCSA Continuing Education Units. Once again, finding a creative way to incentivize attendance and, ultimately, generate funding for Buckeye NIL efforts.

Collectives continue to find creative ways to showcase their athletes and raise money from fans simultaneously. Providing unique access to even the most routine parts of student-athlete life has proven to be a valuable commodity in the eyes of fans. 

Published
Noah Henderson

NOAH HENDERSON

Professor Noah Henderson teaches in the sport management department at Loyola University Chicago. Outside the classroom, he advises companies, schools, and collectives on Name, Image, and Likeness best practices. His academic research focuses on the intersection of law, economics, and social consequences regarding college athletics, NIL, and sports gambling. Before teaching, Prof. Henderson was part of a team that amended Illinois NIL legislation and managed NIL collectives at the nation’s most prominent athletic institutions while working for industry leader Student Athlete NIL. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Economics from Saint Joseph’s University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team. Prof. Henderson is a native of San Diego, California, and a former golf CIF state champion with Torrey Pines High School. Outside of athletics, he enjoys playing guitar, hanging out with dogs, and eating California burritos. You can follow him on Twitter: @NoahImgLikeness. 