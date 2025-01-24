Ohio State Football Star Lands New NIL Deal After Winning National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to become the 2024 College Football Playoff national champions, and their star players are reaping the benefits of new NIL deals following the victory.
Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard was the Offensive Player of the Game in the title win where he completed 17 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
Howard was a critical piece for Ohio State as one of the key additions in the transfer portal. Despite the storyline of NIL winning the national championship title for the program dominating the postgame coverage, he was one of a handful of portal adds.
The school primarily used its $20 million NIL purse for the football team to retain recruits brought in from high school. Nine of 11 starters on each side for the Buckeyes were recruits they developed.
Howard, along with running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs, were the final touches on a cultivated program who became difference makers.
While Howard joined a loaded offense, quarterback will always be the most important position on the field and the leader teammates turn to.
He had a completion percentage of 80.9% in the most important contest for his new team. He also had 16 carries for 57 rush yards. He converted one third down on their first scoring drive with his legs and two on their following touchdown drive.
The Offensive Player of the Game inked a new brand deal for his efforts.
Howard unveiled a new NIL partnership with soft drink brand Dr. Pepper, sharing a new ad for the brand on Instagram.
Howard joins several teammates as success stories in the evolving NIL landscape after his acquisition in the portal from the Kansas State Wildcats for $1 million after the 2023 season.
While the team did not have much merchandise in terms of NIL memorabilia available following the title victory, Ohio State fans were able to purchase a signed football from Howard.
When the spotlight was on in the most crucial game of the season, he protected the football, was efficient in the passing game, and converted key downs with his legs.
A team can often be a quarterback away from becoming a championship-caliber program.
That can come down to the right fit and mentality more than an elite playmaker with the stacked offense Howard joined.
Ultimately, he proved his value.
As the national champions continue to enjoy their deserved title in a 12-team CFP format, the budding star players can expect more NIL opportunities to come.