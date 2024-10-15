Ohio State Football Stars to Attend Bye Week NIL Event with Hollister
A month after launching a star-studded NIL campaign with athletes across the country, Abercrombie & Fitch-owned apparel brand Hollister is hosting a fan event this weekend with one of their biggest college partners. While on a bye - after falling to Oregon last weekend - star players from No. 4-ranked Ohio State will be taking their partnerships with the Buckeye State-based Hollister to the next level by meeting fans at a Columbus store location.
Buckeye fans will have the chance to meet quarterback Will Howard, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and CJ Hicks plus defensive linemen Tyleik Williams and Caden Davis. The group of athletes were all part of Hollister's NIL campaign - in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame - in September that included more than 500 college athletes nationwide.
Kicking off the Fall sports season with the launch of Hollister's 67-piece Collegiate Graphics Shop - featuring more than 30 universities - was the inspiration to coordinate this massive nationwide campaign.
Since debuting in September, the brand has seen nearly 3,000 social media posts from student-athletes.
To further connect fans to the brand, Hollister will host the Buckeye stars on October 19 at their Columbus location for a memorable fan experience including photo opportunities, meet and greets and shopping.
Hollister's Collegiate Graphics Shop includes tees, crewnecks, hoodies and hats, in sizes Women’s XXS-XXL and Men’s XS-XXL, ranging from $29.95 to $59.95. All pieces are available online now at www.hollisterco.com and in select stores.
Ohio State looks to bounce back after the bye week with a conference matchup at home against Nebraska on October 26.