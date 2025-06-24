Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's $10,500 purchase has college football fans talking
Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is not just a superstar on the field; he is an absolute rock star in the name, image, and likeness (NIL) arena. With an NIL valuation of $4 million per year, few things are out of the young receiver's price range. That includes a pair of pants that he admitted to purchasing for $10,500. Yes, one pair of pants, $10,500.
The pants, which Chrome Hearts created, are an extremely exclusive clothing line that I had never heard of until now. I am not sure that I have owned anywhere near $10,500 worth of pants in my entire lifetime. Smith was seen selling the pants in a resale shop. After haggling with the owner over the video price, they agreed to a coin flip for $6,000 (if Smith won) and $4,000 (if the shop owner won). Smith won the coin flip and sold his pants for a $4,500 loss.
Many college football fans reacted in shock and disbelief that he owned a pair of pants that cost more than some used cars. Some cried for him to get a financial adviser, while others made fun of the "Tattoo-Gate" Buckeyes who got manhandled by the NCAA for receiving free tattoos.
