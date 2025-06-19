College football powerhouse makes statement by landing elite in-state LB on Thursday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off the College Football Playoff national title and are riding high in the offseason.
The recruiting trail has been busy, and now Ohio State has added another big piece to the puzzle for the future.
Ohio State has now landed Class of 2026 linebacker Cincere Johnson, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
"The best in Ohio stay in Ohio," Johnson told On3. "Can't wait to be apart of the brotherhood!"
Johnson's NIL value is reported to be $138,000, but the talented linebacker could garner a bigger NIL deal as he develops into a key part of Ohio State's defense going forward.
According to On3, Ohio State's NIL average is at $166,000, which is the third-highest in the Big Ten behind only Oregon and Michigan. The Buckeyes now have 16 commits, led by five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford.
Johnson is the No. 70 overall prospect and No. 4 linebacker in the class of 2026, according to the On3 industry ranking. He is the No. 2 player in Ohio, marking a major in-state recruiting victory for Day and the Buckeyes.
Following Johnson's commitment, the Buckeyes' 2026 recruiting class jumps to No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten.
Johnson is from Glenville, Ohio, so the local product stays close to home. It will be interesting to see if he lands some home-grown NIL deals when he arrives on campus. He committed to the Buckeyes over Alabama and Penn State