Ohio State National Champion Duo Serves Fans at Columbus Raising Cane’s
Fresh off winning Ohio State's ninth football national title, star duo Will Howard and Jack Sawyer have traded in their gray Buckeye helmets for Raising Cane's hats and headsets to surprise some lucky fans.
This week in Columbus, the quarterback and defensive end have collaborated with the booming chicken finger restaurant brand on a NIL deal to continue their tradition of celebrating recent champions.
During their shift, Howard and Sawyer served Buckeye fans Raising Cane's famous chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and Texas toast from the counter and drive-thru. They surprised fans, took photos and celebrated Ohio State's victory over Notre Dame in delicious fashion.
The duo was joined by teammate and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, Buckeye mascot Brutus and the Ohio State cheer team at the Raising Cane's Columbus location.
“Bringing the championship home to Columbus is unbelievable," Howard said. "Coming home from the win, it was really cool getting off the planes and buses and we were completely swarmed. That tells you what it means to the fanbase and the people of Columbus, and that’s amazing. I don’t think I could have made a better decision for myself – I’m so glad God made me a Buckeye and that we were able to get it done.”
In a 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish, offensive MVP Howard passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns while Sawyer remained a mainstay for the Buckeyes' stout defense. The win marked Ohio State's first title since 2014 title, the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship.
“This win was something I dreamt about since I was young and is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life. It’s been an absolute whirlwind,” added Sawyer. “I’m just happy we were able to do it and thank God for the opportunity. Even when people didn’t think we could do it, we came through.”
Howard - the former Kansas State star — finished his first and only season as a Buckeye with a championship and more than 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns through the air plus another seven touchdowns on the ground.
Sawyer — a team captain and Columbus product — capped off his Ohio State career with a dramatic scoop and score touchdown against Texas that advanced the Buckeyes to the National Championship, where he led their defense against Notre Dame.
The duo's teammate, Quinshon Judkins — who scored three touchdowns in the National Championship — partnered with Raising Cane's earlier this season on the brand's new apparel collaboration with Sportiqe.
He was among the star athletes from across the country — from USC volleyball outside hitter Ally Batenhorst to LSU guard Trace Young to Oregon guard Deja Kelly — who modeled the new collection.