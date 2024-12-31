Name Image Likeness

Ohio State Quarterback Gifts Teammates Flat Screen TVs for Holidays

Will Howard uses NIL to gift 130 Element Electronics TVs to entire Buckeye roster.

Michael Ehrlich

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates the win as he carries a rose after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Ahead of a Rose Bowl rematch with No. 1 ranked Oregon, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard played the role of Santa to his teammates. Through a NIL partnership with Element Electronics, the Buckeyes' quarterback gifted 130 55" flat screen TVs to the entire football roster.

In his first - and only - season with Ohio State after transferring from Kansas State, Howard has led the Buckeyes to a 11-2 record and a No. 6 ranking in the College Football Playoffs. After throwing for over 3,100 yards and 29 touchdowns so far, the senior has made the ultimate holiday handoff to his teammates.

“It felt great to give my teammates something they can enjoy off the field,” Howard said in a statement from Ohio State. “We’ve all been grinding, and this is a fun way to show appreciation for the effort we put in together.”

“We wanted to make sure the players felt the love from Buckeye Nation,” added Founder and CEO of Element, Mike O’Shaughnessy, an Ohio State alum himself. “We hope that our gift of these smart Element Xumo TVs will serve as a reminder to them that Buckeyes are family and we are all with them in spirit during the holiday and playoff season.”

Ohio State beat Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoffs with Howard throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns. They next face the top-ranked Ducks in the Rose Bowl on January 1 at 5PM ET on ESPN.

In October, Ohio State fell to Oregon 32-31 so with a spot in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal ont he line, the Buckeyes are looking for revenge.

