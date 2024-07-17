Ohio State's Superstar Freshman WR Inks New NIL Deal to Become Face of Brand
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had many star players over the years, but after they landed the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith Jr., there was already excitement starting to build about what he could do within this program.
Position coach Brian Hartline has developed his players into NFL stars, making Ohio State a desirable landing spot for many of the best receivers in the country.
Smith keeps that tradition alive, and it's no surprise this high-profile commitment benefitted both parties as it helped the young wide out already capitalize on NIL opportunities.
On3's Top 100 list puts the true freshman at 43rd overall and 22nd in the college football rankings.
His valuation sits at $752,000 after signing with Ohio State's primary collectives. He also was given a Dodge Durango 392 following his deal with Ricart Automotive.
But, Smith just inked a new NIL sponsorship deal that showcases just how big of a star he is and could become during his time with the Buckeyes.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the superstar freshman has signed with Battle Sports and will be the face of their new social media campaign. The football equipment company is using the Ohio State wide receiver as one of their first moves into the NIL space.
In the video, Smith discusses what he wants to accomplish during his football career and what ultimately brought him to Ohio State.
What comes out of this partnership will be seen, but since he has three years of collegiate football he has to participate in before turning professional, it's likely he continues to be one of the faces for Battle Sports going forward.
Not a lot of people might be familiar with Smith's game since he's a true freshman with only high school highlights to view outside of the Buckeyes' spring game, but the expectation is he'll have a prominent role during the upcoming season.
Expect the star's profile to only grow during his time with Ohio State as he could become one of the top earners in the NIL landscape by the time he heads to the NFL.