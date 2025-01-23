Ohio State Sets NIL Blueprint on Roster Building To Win National Championships
Not even one day passed following the Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship win in the college football playoffs over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before the conversation centered on the team's NIL money as key.
While the Buckeyes boast one of the largest NIL funds in college sports for their football program at a reported $20 million, they didn't utilize it to build a team of mercenaries in the transfer portal.
It would be ignorant to argue that the wealthiest school, in terms of NIL expenditure, won the CFP, and those resources were not a factor. However, it discredits the strategy that focuses on player retention, development, and culture fit over loading the roster with transfers boasting star power.
Nine of the 11 starters on both offense and defense for Ohio State were recruits that committed to the team from high school. It mirrors the makeup of last year's champions, the Michigan Wolverines, who focused efforts on their existing veteran players.
Yet, the Buckeyes are a victim of timing with NIL money completely dominating college football and surrounding conversations.
The team did bring in valuable contributors through the portal, including quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and defensive back Caleb Downs. So did other teams in the CFP 12-team format. Many who drew attention for high-profile transfers didn't even sniff the playoffs.
Context matters in those transfer decisions. Downs was committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide but left once head coach Nick Saban departed the sport due to the evolving landscape he wanted no part of. Ohio State wanted him out of high school.
Downs was considered one of the best at his position, illuminating perhaps the championship-winning strategy of balancing NIL resources between the portal and current rostered players.
The blueprint is laid out: focus on the talent you already have and supplement with a small group of playmakers who are the right culture and team fit.
Head coach Ryan Day alluded to the narrative of NIL and player acquisition in his postgame presser following the national championship win.
"You can say whatever you want about how much money guys were making in NIL and different things like that; that was just because NIL was available,” Day said. “The majority of our team came back. These guys have been here for a long time."
Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork spoke with Front Office Sports, detailing a similar statement to the head coach.
"It’s not about the money," Bjork said. "It’s about the culture, leadership, chemistry, and belief. The players … they’d die for another. Look at all the guys that returned. Guys that could have left, could have transferred … they came back for a reason."
Bjork hits on the important notion of culture, something arguably lost in translation in the current landscape. That helps teams recoup from tough losses and adversity and builds a brotherhood, resilience, and mentality of champions.
If a team identifies its culture and can communicate it clearly, that's the biggest competitive edge to have—should they possess the requisite NIL resources.
The Buckeyes found a perfect marriage between the two. It's easy to acquire star talent with the right dollar amount. But the team still has to fit together on the field and in the locker room. Multiple star recruits have transferred and found no better conditions at a new home.
Importantly, Ohio State hit on their limited key transfers. There's likely luck involved, but the takeaway is clear: NIL money is only as useful as the decision-making that sits behind it.