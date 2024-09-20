Ohio State Star Becomes First Football Athlete To Sign NIL Deal With Red Bull
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was a big name before even arriving in Columbus.
The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, the talented playmaker was creating waves playing at Hollywood (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He dominated the competition over his last two seasons, catching 151 passes for 2,474 yards and 39 touchdowns.
Elite comparisons have already been given to him, with Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald, two of the best to ever do it at wide receiver, being mentioned.
A five-star+ recruit, which means he received the a top rating from every publication, he has made his presence felt immediately with the Buckeyes.
In two games he has caught 11 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. His 70-yard catch-and-run against Western Michigan weaving through defenders was an incredible highlight.
Given the immediate success Smith has had with Ohio State, his already sizable brand is getting even larger. With a $1.1 million valuation, he is No. 16 among college football players and No. 23 when compared to all collegiate athletes.
He has deals with major brands such as Lululemon, Battle Sports and Ricart Automotive. He is also in EA Sports College Football 25 and is the highest-rated freshman in the game.
On Thursday, he announced another NIL deal has been agreed upon.
On his Instagram account, which has more than 243,000 followers, he shared a new NIL partnership with Red Bull. His bio on the social media app now includes “Red Bull athlete”.
“Off week, got my wiiings,” he shared in a post with a video of him working out on the field in Red Bull gear.
Smith is the first college football athlete that will be signed by the company. He joins an NIL roster which includes college basketball players MiLaysia Fulwiley of South Carolina and Mikaylah Williams of LSU. Volleyball standouts Bergen Reilly of Nebraska, Madisen Skinner of Texas and Olivia Babcock of Pittsburgh and hockey player Will Smith of Boston College are also Red Bull athletes.
The NIL opportunities are going to keep flowing in for the Buckeyes star if he continues playing at this high of a level and the team reaches its potential as a College Football Playoff contender.