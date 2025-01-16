Ohio State Star Signs Exclusive NIL Deal Ahead of National Championship
Ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20, Ohio State All-American safety Caleb Downs has made history with his latest NIL partnership.
The Jim Thorpe Award and Chuck Bednarik Award finalist - who recorded five tackles and an interception against Texas in the semifinal - has become the first college football defensive player to sign an exclusive deal with Panini America.
The sophomore - who transferred from Alabama - will be featured across Panini’s collegiate products, including the brand's Instant Card platform, which highlights the top players and performances each week of the college football season.
Downs joins Panini's roster of exclusive college football players that includes his current teammate and quarterback Julian Sayin, plus future Buckeye signal caller Tavien St. Clair, one of the top recruits in the country.
The sports and entertainment collectibles company's athletes also include former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe - both heading to the NFL Draft - in addition to Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch and Florida wide receiver commit Vernell Brown III.
“I’m excited to join the Panini Family through this exclusive partnership and look forward to sharing my journey through trading cards,” Downs said. “As a kid you always dream of getting your own card, and seeing the detail Panini puts into the collection makes this moment even more special.”
Downs has totaled 76 tackles on the season with two interceptions as one of the leaders of Ohio State's defense that tops the country in both points (12.2) and yards (251.5) allowed per game.
“We’ve had a chance to get know Caleb over the last few years and are excited to welcome Caleb to the family as the first exclusive defensive NIL player,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Caleb is one of those special playmakers on the field and that’s something we noticed going into this season, more importantly he’s an even greater guy off the field.”
Downs and the No. 8 Buckeyes face No. 7 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20 at 7:30PM ET on ESPN.