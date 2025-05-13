Ohio State Star Wide Receiver Lands Exciting New NIL Deal with Iconic Actor
Ohio State Buckeyes rising sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has already become a household name in the college football world, but he might just be on his way to doing the same in the Name, Image, and Likeness sphere.
According to a post he shared to his personal Instagram account, Smith has landed a new deal with the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group.
Smith posed next to a Mercedes-Benz with a huge smile on his face, sharing the news that he was joining up with the iconic actor's network of car dealerships and likely getting paid a pretty penny to do exactly that:
Smith had one of the most successful seasons for a freshman college football has seen in quite some time.
With 76 receptions for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, the young star helped his team capture a national title in the first edition of the expanded College Football Playoff with a performance that included the play of the season to lock up the game.
Smith is already one of the most valuable athletes in college sports when it comes to NIL.
Currently ranked No. 4 on the On3 NIL 100 list, the pass catcher comes in behind only Arch Manning, Cooper Flagg, and Carson Beck.
No other non-quarterback comes in the top-15 and Smith ranks ahead of some of the most high profile athletes in the sport with an estimated valuation of $4 million.
Specific financial details have not been revealed surrounding the deal with Wahlberg's automobile group, however with a dealership in Columbus and someone as high profile as Smith, it cannot be a small number.
With still two more years at least in college football, Smith is going to have a chance to put up some historic numbers both on the football field and in his lucrative NIL market.