Ohio State Star's Championship Performance Results in Major Charity Donation
Ohio State junior running back Quinshon Judkins led the Buckeyes with three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship, igniting the offense with two scores on the ground and another through the air. While his impact on the field was vast against Notre Dame, his performance also resulted in a massive difference off the field.
Prior to the season, the Alabaman-native signed a NIL partnership with local brand Four Star Freightliner that committed $1,000 to the Alabama Kidney Foundation for every touchdown Judkins scores.
With three touchdowns on college football's biggest stage, Judkins' incredible efforts resulted in a new $3,000 for a cause close to his heart. His trio of scores against Notre Dame followed up two against Texas and another pair against Tennessee.
In the Spring, Judkins took part in the Alabama Kidney Walk and helped raise a record $300,000 at the annual event. Beyond his work with Four Star Freightliner and the Alabama Kidney Foundation, he also used his own NIL earnings to present a $10,000 check to his high school program at Pike Road High School.
Judkins' NIL brand portfolio includes the likes of Raising Cane's, Kane Footwear, JLab, EA Sports, among others.
Judkins - a transfer from Ole Miss - ended his first season at Ohio State with 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, with another two touchdowns in the air.
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship 34-23 with Judkins finishing with100 rushing yards and two scores with another 21 receiving yards and a touchdown.