Ohio State Superstar Stays At Ohio State As Time Runs Out For Portal Entry
Jeremiah Smith, one of the most heralded true freshman wide receivers in the history of the college game, will remain at Ohio State University after the clock struck midnight Sunday morning.
Smith had five days after the College Football Playoff National Championship to enter the portal. He was rumored to have offers exceeding $4 million a year for his services, despite never entering said portal.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is trying to prevent his stars from being poached by other schools. He spoke about the "gray area" as it pertains to tampering with a student-athlete who has not entered the portal.
"You have to value them, do everything you can to get what they deserve and what's fair," Day said, per the "Dan Patrick Show." "As coaches we're all looking for more guidelines on this; everything is so gray right now."
In his freshman season, Smith scored 15 touchdowns. He caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards. He was a a freshman all-American, the Big Ten freshman of the year and the Big Ten wide receiver of the year as he led the Bucks to the national title, the program's first in a decade.
Matt Hayes of USA TODAY believes Smith should have tested the waters and taken the money and ran. Nothing is guaranteed in life and he should earn the most he can while he still has the opportunity. The talented receiver, who broke Ohio State's freshmen receiving records for yards, touchdown receptions, 100-yard games, and receptions in a season, could have commanded any dollar figure he wanted.
'If you think college football has moved closer to the NFL in every aspect over the last four years of the NIL boom, it’s obvious what ugly reality comes next," Hayes said. "The NFL uses players until they’re not physically able to play at an elite level, and once that happens, they cut players loose."
The University of Miami would have been in line to offer Smith, whom they almost signed out of high school. Plus, Smith went to Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Miami Gardens, Fla. His best friend Jojo Trader signed with Miami and will be a starting receiver in the fall. Miami also signed Carson Beck and the sounds of Beck hooking up with Smith sound pretty good.
Ohio State will have to break in a new quarterback as Will Howard is out of eligibility. The Buckeyes should have no trouble finding a quarterback that can get Smith the ball.