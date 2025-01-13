Oklahoma Governor Signs NIL Order Allowing Direct Athlete Payments
Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order that allows colleges and universities within the state to directly compensate student-athletes for their name, image, and likeness (NIL).
This decision builds on the framework established by Senate Bill 1786, passed in 2024, and positions Oklahoma as a trailblazer in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics.
Stitt’s order addresses a pressing issue: the fragmented and inconsistent NIL rules across the country.
While the NCAA and major conferences inch toward a settlement in the In College Athlete NIL Litigation, which could eventually allow direct payments, the timeline for a resolution remains uncertain.
Stitt’s action ensures that Oklahoma’s programs won’t have to wait.
By empowering universities to pay athletes now, the executive order eliminates the competitive disadvantage that could arise if other states or conferences move faster.
“This executive order ensures that these student-athletes have access to the same opportunities as their peers in other states,” Stitt said in a statement to The Oklahoman. “It’s about leveling the playing field and maintaining the competitive edge that defines Oklahoma athletics.”
The directive shields Oklahoma’s universities from potential fallout if no settlement is reached or if revenue sharing fails to be universally adopted.
Even in the absence of a federal resolution, Oklahoma schools will be equipped to support their athletes directly. This foresight guarantees stability in a landscape defined by uncertainty, setting a standard that other states may soon follow.
Crucially, the order prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars for NIL payments, instead allowing the creation of foundations to act as clearinghouses for third-party contributions. These foundations provide a transparent and legally sound mechanism for entities to support athletes without fear of reprisal from organizations like the NCAA or athletic conferences.
Stitt’s move also addresses a unique challenge within Oklahoma’s collegiate landscape.
The state’s four Division I programs: The Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, and Tulsa Golden Hurricane compete in different conferences, each with its own NIL policies.
This fragmentation risks creating inequities among schools, but the executive order establishes a unified approach, ensuring all institutions can operate on a level playing field.
The response from Oklahoma’s university leaders has been overwhelmingly positive.
Oklahoma Sooners president Joseph Harroz Jr. praised the measure’s potential to support student-athletes while preparing institutions for the eventual transition to revenue sharing.
“This action strengthens our ability to recruit, retain, and cultivate extraordinary talent, positioning our student-athletes for success in every aspect of their lives,” Harroz said.
Oklahoma State president Kayse Shrum echoed these sentiments, highlighting how the order benefits both athletes and fans.
“Today’s executive order brings exciting possibilities for our institutions, our student-athletes, and our fans,” Shrum stated.
By enabling direct NIL payments now, Stitt’s executive order accelerates the shift from collective-driven compensation models to the more comprehensive revenue-sharing systems widely seen as the future of collegiate athletics.
This proactive approach ensures that Oklahoma’s programs won’t be left behind, even as federal and legal discussions drag on.