Oklahoma Overhauls NIL Strategy with 1Oklahoma Collective
Oklahoma has taken a significant step forward in its NIL efforts by launching the 1Oklahoma collective. This move unifies its approach just in time for its entry into the SEC this summer. The move marks the first instance where the University of Oklahoma (OU) has fully endorsed a collective from its inception.
The 1Oklahoma Collective consolidates the Crimson and Cream, The Sooner Nation Collective, and 1 Oklahoma Collective under a single banner, streamlining previously fragmented funding efforts.
In a strategic announcement, OU released a video featuring DeMarco Murray and other prominent Oklahoma athletes and coaches. The collective has already secured deals with two key football players, quarterback Jackson Arnold and standout defensive lineman Damonic Williams.
“1Oklahoma represents a natural next iteration of how we create opportunity for Student-Athletes at OU,” stated Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. “This unified entity further cements OU as a leader in the NIL space and helps us serve our Student-Athletes and fans in new ways. By supporting, joining 1Oklahoma, members of Sooner Nation can have exclusive access to what goes into the creation of champions.”
Arnold, a former Five-Star Plus+ recruit and top-10 prospect in the 2023 class, is set to be the starting quarterback in his second year at OU. His performance in the Sooners’ bowl game, where he threw two touchdowns but was intercepted three times, shows his potential. Arnold’s impressive showing in the spring game, where he completed 10-of-20 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, was a key factor in Dillon Gabriel’s transfer to Oregon for his final season.
The Sooners secured Williams from the transfer portal this spring, a pivotal acquisition for their defensive line ahead of their inaugural SEC season. Williams, a true freshman All-American in 2022, chose Oklahoma over LSU, Missouri, and Texas. His stats at TCU included 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks over two seasons. This transfer not only strengthens Oklahoma’s defense but also demonstrates the Sooners’ competitiveness in the NIL arena as they prepare for the SEC.
In addition to Arnold and Williams, 1Oklahoma has also signed gymnast Ava Siegfeldt and women’s basketball players Reyna Scott and Skylar Vann.
1Oklahoma aims to enhance the NIL experience by offering subscription content, events, experiences, merchandise, and corporate partnerships. Jeff Weber, a former AT&T executive and the CEO of Zone TV and The Dubs Group, has been named the collective’s CEO. An Oklahoma alumnus, Weber emphasized the collective’s commitment to setting a new standard in NIL, saying, “At 1Oklahoma, we are not merely altering the approach to NIL. We are establishing a new benchmark to empower Student-Athletes to focus on their game and providing real ROI to businesses and value to consumers.”