Oklahoma Softball Team Launches New NIL Merchandise Amid Record-Setting Win
There have been historic teams in the past throughout all sports at the collegiate level, but no team in college softball has accomplished what the Oklahoma Sooners just did.
On Thursday, they became the first team to ever win four straight national championships.
They swept the Texas Longhorns in the best-of-three series by winning 8-4 in Game 2, securing the program's eighth NCAA Division 1 title. They now have the second-most softball championships, tied with Arizona, trailing only UCLA who has 12.
The Sooners have become a powerhouse in the sport, compiling an unbelievable record of 183-15 during this run that saw them only lose one game in 2023.
Their head coach, Patty Gasso, has held that role since 1995, posting a career record of 1,155-352-2, which is the third-most of all time, and now has a record-tying eight national championships.
Oklahoma's seniors on this team don't know a world in which they don't win the final game of the season, putting an exclamation mark on just how good of a run this is.
It should be no surprise that they are looking to capitalize on this incredible feat as they've announced they are launching new merchandise revolving around their slogan "21 vs. Everybody" that will help these players benefit from their name, image, and likeness.
This term was coined by their star players Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone, which is a nod to the 21 players on this team who embarked on this journey to make history.
Oklahoma partnered with Athlete's Thread to launch this new collection, a company that helps players and programs capitilize on key moments that can be monetized.
Per On3, Luke McGurrin of Athlete’s Thread said, "We're so excited and grateful for the opportunity to help these athletes turn their personal brands into NIL opportunities to help maximize their revenue potential. While they focus on executing on the field, we work to execute on their behalf off the field. This is what we love to do and why our company exists. This is a perfect example of how NIL can directly support the team of athletes, school, and the fan base all at once."
The Sooners accomplished a historic feat with their win over the Longhorns, and now they are using NIL to help their players get further recognized for the hard work they put in by having them benefit financially as well.