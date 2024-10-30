Oklahoma Sooners' Coach Says Team is "In Great Position" With NIL
The Oklahoma Sooners have a long and storied history throughout their program's existence, though most of that has come as a member of the Big 12.
Now in their first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference, the Sooners have struggled to find their footing, currently holding a 4-4 overall record with a 1-4 record in conference play.
Despite their struggles, third-year head coach Brent Venables believes that the program is in a good position, especially where NIL is concerned.
Venables told reporters on Tuesday that he believes quarterback Jackson Arnold will remain with the program after this year, and touts Oklahoma's abilities to compete with other programs' resources.
"We've got good NIL," Venables said. "We’ll be in a great position from [a revenue-sharing] standpoint. But at the end of the day, for me, I want guys that want to be here because they want to put on the crimson and cream, they love their coaches, they love the locker room and they love being an Oklahoma Sooner."
It seems as if Venables has built a solid culture within the Sooners program, as the coach made headlines earlier this week when he indicated that many of the injured receivers on the roster have let him know that they plan on returning next year, with Brenen Thompson confirming as much last week.
NIL has changed the collegiate athletic landscape drastically, however, especially with college football, and actions speak much louder than words, so it will be interesting if those unnamed players continue to feel that way come season's end.
Nobody likes to lose, but losing is never a reason to tuck tail and run from your problems, with Venables indicating as much.
"Nobody in college football is going to be immune from losing some guys," Venables said. "That’s all going to be part of it. Again, if the storms are a reason why guys want to leave, I’m all for it. I’ll help them pack their bags."
Venables does have a winning record throughout his tenure as the head coach of Oklahoma and has consistently recruited classes ranking in the top 10 in the sport, but the team has failed to be successful in their postseason play under the coach, as he holds an 0-2 record in bowl games.
It has not been a promising debut season for the Sooners in the SEC, but with the success that Venables has shown in recruiting, and his faith in his program's NIL capabilities, the future is bright for the Oklahoma Sooners.