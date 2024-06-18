Oklahoma State Heisman Hopeful Signs NIL Deal With McDonald's
If the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to win the Big 12 Conference and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, junior running back Ollie Gordon II is going to lead the way.
This season, he’ll be fueled, in part, by McDonald’s.
Gordon announced his latest Name, Image and Likeness deal on Monday as he signed a deal to promote the fast-food chain this season. He posted a photo of himself with his favorite McDonald’s meal.
The deal is with McDonald’s of the Southern Plains, which owns restaurants in Kansas, Oklahoma and North Texas, right in the heart of Big 12 country.
So, what is Gordon’s go-to McDonald’s meal?
Well, it’s a McDouble, a spicy chicken sandwich, medium fries and ranch sauce for dipping.
He called it “the perfect McDonald’s experience in one meal. I call it the OGII. I also grabbed a McFlurry since it’s heating up in Oklahoma!”
Gordon is set to be one of the biggest stars in college football in 2024.
He is featured in the trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 and is one of the favorites to be Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.
That’s because he was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year a season ago for the Cowboys.
He led the nation in rushing yards (1,732), yards from scrimmage (2,062), 100-yard games (9), 150-yard games (5), 250-yard games (2) and carries of at least 20 yards (21), 30 yards (14), 40 yards (7) and 70 yards (2).
He was also second in rushing touchdowns (21), total touchdowns (22), rushing yards after contact (1,056 via PFF) and all-purpose yards (2,062).
Along with the Big 12 honor, he was the Doak Walker Award winner, given to the nation’s best running back; the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award winner, given to the best college football player with Texas ties and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.
The Cowboys are coming off a 10-4 season that saw them reach the Big 12 Championship Game for the second time in three years. The Cowboys lost to the Texas Longhorns and then beat Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
The Cowboys are considered a contender to win the Big 12 this season as Oklahoma and Texas transition out and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah transition in, making the Big 12 a 16-team conference as of August 1.