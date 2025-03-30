Oklahoma State Legend Proposes NIL Spring Game with Arch-Rival
Oklahoma State Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy is never shy when it comes to sharing his opinion on just about anything.
These days, the long-time coach and former Cowboys quarterback is guiding his team through spring workouts. But, during an extensive interview with local media this week, Gundy’s mind wandered to the now-defunct rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners.
The two programs’ long-time rivalry came to and on the field after the 2023 season when the Sooners moved to the SEC. No longer conference rivals, there appears to be no imperative to schedule the game as a non-conference game. There is also little incentive because a loss for either team might damage hopes of making the College Football Playoff.
But what about a “Bedlam” spring football game? Gundy is up for that. He proposed it during this media session with a caveat that would help line the name, image and likeness coffers for both programs.
“They (Oklahoma) should come here on (April) 19 and we should go down there and play them,” he said. “Make it a home-and-home in the spring, charge 25 bucks a head and we can use it for NIL.”
Gundy didn’t rule out a compromise. For instance, one year the game could be at Oklahoma’s campus in Norman and the next year it would revert back to OSU’s campus in Stillwater.
The idea of spring games like this is starting to get traction. Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Syracuse's Fran Brown tried to get a waiver from the NCAA to have one in Boulder, Colo., next month but the NCAA denied the waiver.
Gundy is certainly concerned about injuries, but spring games really aren’t full-blown games. They’re basically controlled scrimmages. This offseason has become an inflection point for the rite of spring. Some teams have canceled them, and others are opting not to have theirs televised, with most citing the possibility of players being scouted and then poached through the transfer portal.
The long-time Cowboys coach likened these spring games to NFL scrimmages. Many NFL teams scrimmage other teams during training camp and before exhibition games to get work against players that aren’t on their roster.
Gundy’s proposal would break the monotony of spring workouts, create an event and help fund NIL efforts.
“I think it would be a great idea,” he said. “I'd be open to doing it.”