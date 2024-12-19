Name Image Likeness

Oklahoma Transfer Quarterback John Mateer Signs First NIL Deal as a Sooner

Former Washington State signal caller announces transfer with 1Oklahoma collective partnership

Michael Ehrlich

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass against the Wyoming Cowboys in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The top quarterback in the transfer portal made his anticipated announcement via a NIL partnership with his new school. Former Washington State signal caller John Mateer made his move to Oklahoma official via a Santa-themed hype video with the Sooners' collective, 1Oklahoma.

A new team and a new NIL deal with the same Instagram post was an efficient way for the former Cougar to share news of his transfer, after only being in the portal for a mere 24 hours. Mateer joins is former Wazzu offensive coordination Ben Arbuckle, who was recently hired by the Sooners.

One of the top quarterbacks in the country - that the media wasn't talking enough about this season - Mateer threw for more than 3,100 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore this season. He ranked fifth in the country with 330.4 total yards per game while leading the Cougars to an 8-4 record. His combined 44 touchdowns led the nation for a single player.

Mateer immediately solidifies the QB1 role for Oklahoma that was a revolving door this season between now-departed Jackson Arnold - who transferred to Auburn - and Michael Hawkins.

Upon Mateer entering the transfer portal, his now-former coach Jake Dickert raved about his quarterback.

"John will be the most sought after player in the portal,” Dickert said. “I think he’s going to be the best player in the country next year, and he informed us that he is, in fact, going to hit the portal.

Dickert also confirmed - according to Greg Woods, Washington State beat writer at The Spokesman-Review - that Mateer had a NIL deal in the "seven-figures" to stay in Pulman, yet decided to enter the transfer portal anyways. Clearly, the on and off field opportunities in Norman would much more lucrative with Mateer now on a larger - and more funded - stage, where he is expected to be one of the top players and NIL earners in college football next season.

After a disappointing 6-6 season, the Sooners face Navy on December 27 in the Armed Forces Bowl, while Washington State matches up against Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.

