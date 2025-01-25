Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Star Uses NIL Deal To Help Change a Life
The narratives surrounding NIL deals in college sports are more bleak than benevolent, as the lack of rules and regulations perpetuates chaos and arguments about a tainted, non-amateur state of athletics.
Ole Miss Rebels college basketball star Jaemyn Brakefield offers a refreshing rebuttal in his usage of NIL funds to change someone’s life.
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish detailed the incredible story of Brakefield as a de facto big brother for a young 16-year-old he met at Huntington Prep back in high school.
Brakefield grew up in West Virginia without a father figure—in home or in state. So did his high school basketball coach’s nephew, Brandon.
The five-star prospect met Brandon as he frequented practices and saw a lot of himself in the younger boy at the time.
"I've always been like a big brother to people because my brother took me under his wing — and other people also did that for me when I was younger," Jaemyn said. "It's always been natural for me to gravitate toward people who kind of need somebody to look up to. I've just taken on that role."
When Brakefield went off to college to play for the Duke Blue Devils, he kept in touch with Brandon. Their relationship continued as his journey took him to Oxford, Miss., to join the Rebels basketball team after one season.
Brandon didn’t have a big brother in his life like Brakefield had in Andrew, who was 15 years older and is a veteran who served in Iraq. Andrew shot hoops and threw the football with Brakefield.
Brakefield treated Brandon like his little brother in encouraging his efforts in school and caring for his life for the better.
As is the trend with many college athletes, Brakefield elected to return to Ole Miss for a fifth season after signing a substantial NIL deal.
The graduate student had an idea to use his NIL funds to make a rare difference in another person’s life. Brakefield moved Brandon to Oxford, and the two now live together in a two-story house.
"Mississippi is just a way better environment [for me] than West Virginia," Brandon said. "In West Virginia, there's nothing to get into besides trouble. It's just a bad environment. I just wanted to come here and get a fresh start."
Rebels coach Chris Beard learned of Brakefield’s circumstances and initially had valid concerns. Brakefield instilled confidence in his coach that he could handle the unique responsibilities he placed on himself.
Beard is not at all shocked that Brakefield is thriving with his situation.
Brakefield is very focused and thoughtful about life after basketball. He’s discussed a professional career with his coach, who is certain he’ll achieve it.
Beard sees his player thinking further and more holistically than that in his approach to name, image, and likeness, as well as his caring for Brandon.
Brakefield could be using his NIL money to enjoy life as a lucrative college student or put it toward his future. He’s instead changing someone else’s and standing in as a true brother figure.
"I can't think of anything this powerful," Beard said. "We've had some special players mentoring somebody— a cousin or something like that. Spend a Christmas break with them. But, literally, you're talking about Brake going to PTA meetings. That's the best example I can give you. Brake goes to PTA meetings."
When asked if he could have accomplished any of this without NIL, Brakefield responded with a resounding no.
Tampering and unregulated player movement have left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans expressly asked to donate to NIL funds in efforts to keep players who may leave anyway.
The NCAA has, by inaction, allowed the Wild West, with NIL and impending revenue sharing, to dominate the futures of college football and basketball teams.
Brakefield, a transfer from the Blue Devils himself, dispels any arguments that paying players ruined college sports.