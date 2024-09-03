Ole Miss Star Inks Large NIL Deal With Local Internet Company
The Ole Miss Rebels and quarterback Jaxson Dart did exactly what you are supposed to do against an inferior opponent; blow them out.
In Week 1, they hosted the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and a massacre ensured. Ole Miss won the game 76-0, setting the tone for what they are hoping is a very successful 2024 campaign.
Leading the way was Dart, who was on fire before being relieved. He completed 22-of-27 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns, adding 27 yards on the ground.
Dart got his Heisman Trophy campaign off on the right foot, leading his team to victory on the field. Off the field, he is also winning, as another NIL deal has been agreed upon.
Already No. 11 overall in the NIL Top 100 Valuations per On3 and No. 8 in college football, the Ole Miss star is adding to his portfolio. A six-figure deal has reportedly been agreed upon for a season-long partnership with C Spire.
A Mississippi-based internet company, they will be working with Dart with the goal of improving people’s lives with technology. He is going to be featured in ads across social media and will reportedly be paid $100,000 for his involvement.
“I’ve had the right people in my corner who helped guide me through and make sure that I saw things for what they were instead of what was shown online,” Dart said in a statement to On3. “By partnering with C Spire, I want to be able to help other people embrace that and grow each and every day.”
Dart’s NIL valuation was at $1.3 million, which the deal with C Spire will bump up. He has other deals with Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nicholas Air.
EA Sports and the Ole Miss’s The Grove Collective also have deals with him. One of the most recognizable athletes in college football, he has a sizable social media following as well.
With over 143,000 followers, Dart is the exact kind of player that companies are looking to partner with to grow their brands. He is represented by ESM, which also has rival Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and safety Malaki Starks under their umbrella.