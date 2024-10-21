Ole Miss Star Quarterback Joins SEC Rivals in New NIL Partnership
A new NIL partnership focusing on hydration, muscle recovery and peak performance, should help Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart bounce back from an overtime loss to LSU. The Heisman hopeful has joined rival SEC signal callers in a new campaign for The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit
funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast.
Dart faces off with fellow star quarterbacks Carson Beck of Georgia, Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee and Brock Vandagriff of Kentucky, who signed with The Dairy Alliance earlier this season. The QB1s are featured in a social media campaign that engages with consumers about the benefits of dairy milk. The future pros are competing off the field to demonstrate how dairy milk is a game-changer in sports nutrition, offering hydration, high-quality protein and essential nutrients for muscle recovery.
"Drinking dairy milk gives us protein and electrolytes to stay strong, hydrated, and on target all
season,” Dart said. “I’m proud to represent Mississippi in this campaign and spread the word about milk’s nutrition benefits with The Dairy Alliance.”
So far this season for the 5-2 Rebels , Dart has thrown for 2,384 yards and 14 touchdowns with three more on the ground. He now adds a new NIL partnership to his diverse portfolio of brand deals.
“By adding Jaxson Dart, we’re excited to broaden our reach throughout Mississippi and the
Southeast to highlight the value of dairy milk for consumers,” added Geri Berdak, Chief Executive
Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Our mission is to support local dairy farmers and highlight dairy
milk’s benefits for both personal health and the dairy industry. With athletes like Jaxson joining
Milks’s Got Game, we’re connecting with new audiences and inspiring more individuals to
choose dairy milk for optimal performance and recovery.”
The projected first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been one of the more prolific football players across NIL. With unique - and reportedly lucrative - deals such as telecommunications company C Spire and private jet brand Nicholas Air, Dart and his team at ESM certainly think creatively about NIL opportunities. Dart also has partnerships with the likes of Beats by Dre, Raising Cane's and Ole Miss' The Grove Collective, among others.
Dart and No. 18 Ole Miss look to bounce back at home on Saturday versus Oklahoma.