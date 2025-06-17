One SEC program reportedly spent over $31 million in NIL money in 2024
With the new House Settlement, the NIL era has changed with schools allotted $20.5 million to spend on their athletics -- figuring out how to divide that figure is another story.
Prior to the groundbreaking settlement, schools used collectives and, let's be honest, bag men to help pay the athletes. One number came to light recently, and that regards the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Tigers had over $31 million in NIL money to pay their athletes in 2024.
"The records show that nearly two-thirds of the money in 2024 went to football players and about a fourth to men’s basketball. The remainder was split among baseball, women’s basketball and lower-profile programs."
Did it pay off? Well, in 2023, the football program won 11 games, and in 2024, Missouri went 10-3. The Tigers lost to Texas A&M, Alabama, and South Carolina. The Tigers returned veterans like QB Brady Cook and WR Luther Burden, who both received big paydays to return to Mizzou. Playing in the vaunted SEC against the likes of Bama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, and LSU, among others, is no easy task. The collectives and boosters wanted to make sure the Tigers could compete on the football field.
Then in men's basketball, the Tigers returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two seasons. Missouri was bounced in Round 1 against Drake. But, Missouri fielded a 22-11 team that made Mizzou fans excited for the first time in a few seasons.
There is no doubt that NIL plays a huge part in what teams do year in and year out. Now with the revenue sharing model, Missouri can focus money on the football team, and still remain competitve in the SEC.
