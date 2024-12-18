ONIT Trading Card Cashes in on Ashton Jeanty Rookie Card Ahead of Heisman Voting
Back in 2022 when name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals were just coming around, a trading card company called ONIT capitalized on a fresh group of Boise State football players.
Boise State was the first team to sign with ONIT, and the deal included cards for each member of the team. As production began, ONIT reached an agreement with Jacksons Food Stores to buy the licensing agreement. 10,000 packs of cards that included the entire team would be produced and sold in stores.
Each player featured on a card would receive an equal payout. For the senior players, their share of the profits would be a bit larger because their cards would be autographed.
At the time, Ashton Jeanty, Boise State's 2024 Heisman candidate, did not have an autographed card. His feature card with ONIT was a true rookie card; no autograph and a nondescript photo.
Unbeknownst to ONIT, this card's value would skyrocket two years after production. Sales for Jeanty's card were up prior to the announcement of the 2024 Heisman winner. After Colorado's Travis Hunter was officially awarded the honor, Jeanty's sales stalled.
Regardless of the stall, ONIT continues to cash in on their investment. They are the only trading card company with a true-rookie depiction of Jeanty. The orginial packs only contained around 1,333 Jeanty cards, making his rookie card a short-print.
1,333 isn't a value that would be considered rare, however, fans were going crazy trying to get their Jeanty card before the Heisman winner was announced.
Since 2022, ONIT has made NIL deals with about 4,500 student-athletes, representing teams and athletes in a professional light through an age-old tradition.
The Heisman runner-up will continue playing for the Broncos as the team gears up for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Boise State will matchup against the winner of Penn State vs. SMU, and ONIT will be looking out for a spike in sales once again.
Boise State will be in the No. 3 seed coming into the College Football Playoffs.
With Jeanty on the field, fans can procure a piece of history. Although his season didn't turn into a Heisman trophy, Jeanty revolutionized his position on the field for his Broncos.
The running back continued to make headlines after the voting had ended; many people could not believe that his talent wasn't voted Heisman worthy.
Even Jeanty himself threw some shade over to Hunter, suggesting that his performance may have been more fitting for the Heisman trophy.